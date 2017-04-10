Video gaming center eBash official 20...

Video gaming center eBash official 2017 Catan national qualifier

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

This spring, eBash is an official qualifier for the 2017 Settlers of Catan U.S. National Championship and is offering three different preliminaries for the public. The top 16 players from those preliminaries will move into the finals where one player will become the official champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Johnson advics sex predator 51 min Butterfly 8
Rip off tom haskins 57 min Jason 1
Bob Waggoner Marshall Illinois 1 hr J-Dog 1
Jeff Taylor posting everything 1 hr Mine 30
Swingers 1 hr Painwithoutlove 21
Sheena 1 hr Dirtydicksucker 21
The idiot flooding topix with 10 year old dumb ... 1 hr F U Stalker 8
North Baseball Coach (May '11) 2 hr Turners Trainee 143
Mardis 2 hr Benji 14
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,444 • Total comments across all topics: 280,346,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC