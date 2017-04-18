Vermillion County Police Arrest Two On Various Charges And Vigo Co...
Officers arrested 51 year old Kevin W. Owens, of Terre Haute on drug charges after he was found with meth and paraphernalia. Police also arrested 25 year old Kaylee M. Wright-Tompkins, of Terre Haute on a warrant out of Vigo County Court on a battery charge.
