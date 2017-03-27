Valley schools to compete in percussi...

Valley schools to compete in percussion state finals

James Powell drives over an hour to work from his home in Avon, serving as Northview High School's indoor percussion director. Northview, along with Terre Haute South Vigo and Clay City high schools, will take the Hulman Center floor today at the Indiana Percussion Association State Finals hoping to add another championship to the program's storied history by mid-afternoon.

