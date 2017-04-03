Two Terre Haute Men Accused Of Robbin...

Two Terre Haute Men Accused Of Robbing Paris Car

23 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

Reports are saying that Bolton test drove multiple cars at Jim Elsberry Auto Sales before returning to the sales office and robbing it at gunpoint. During the robbery Mr. Elsberry was tied up, as the thieves stole money, security camera hard drives, a black Trans-Am, and all the keys to the other cars on the lot.

