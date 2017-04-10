Two injured in rear-end collision
Two people were injured in a rear-end collision about 9:50 a.m. today on Indiana 154 near Sullivan County Road 700 West, according to Indiana State Police. Police said early investigation revealed a gray 2010 Kia Forte, driven by 19-year-old Taylor Thrasher of Merom, was eastbound on Indiana 154 approaching stopped traffic near County Road 700 West.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
