Two injured in rear-end collision

Two people were injured in a rear-end collision about 9:50 a.m. today on Indiana 154 near Sullivan County Road 700 West, according to Indiana State Police. Police said early investigation revealed a gray 2010 Kia Forte, driven by 19-year-old Taylor Thrasher of Merom, was eastbound on Indiana 154 approaching stopped traffic near County Road 700 West.

