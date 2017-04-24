Tip leads THPD to make arrest in Marc...

Tip leads THPD to make arrest in March 3 pursuit

Thanks to a tip, Curtis Freeland, 31, was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release from Ryan Adamson, public information officer for the Terre Haute Police Department. Freeland was wanted in connection with a pursuit on March 3. He faces a variety of charges, including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

