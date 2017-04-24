Tip leads THPD to make arrest in March 3 pursuit
Thanks to a tip, Curtis Freeland, 31, was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release from Ryan Adamson, public information officer for the Terre Haute Police Department. Freeland was wanted in connection with a pursuit on March 3. He faces a variety of charges, including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty girl needed (Nov '14)
|10 min
|Jason0821
|6
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|1 hr
|Wish I could say ...
|27
|sommerset apts joe bouchie
|1 hr
|He is A child mol...
|4
|Drug deal at 930 (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|DumbPeople
|10
|Does Anyone Know James Alexander?
|2 hr
|Crappy Son In Law
|8
|go go girls
|2 hr
|Dania
|11
|Dawn A. May Be Single Soon And She's Beautiful&...
|2 hr
|Reginald
|14
|Do you think fire and police care they are the...
|4 hr
|Ambulance
|61
|DUI checkpoint Otter Creek!
|4 hr
|Idiots
|24
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC