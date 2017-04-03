Terre Haute, Vigo County recognize victims of crime, including child abuse
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeFor the victims: The Vigo County Crime Victim Assistance Program held a vigil at Terre Haute City Hall on Monday to speak about the importance of supporting victims of crimes. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake One step at a time: Rob Roberts, Chief Deputy Prosecutor of Vigo County, talks about the strength it takes to move forward after becoming a victim or being a family member of a victim of a violent crime during Monday's vigil at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danee Olson
|21 min
|HeyDenee
|15
|Don't let your Dickle get you in a pickle.
|40 min
|God
|1
|Katie Davis
|50 min
|God
|2
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Jazzy
|256
|Plastic bags (Feb '13)
|2 hr
|Spinning
|130
|West Vigo best baseball team in valley
|2 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|15
|How to get rid of weener maggots?
|2 hr
|Gentrification
|20
|Vigo Co. School Corp. and Kelly Services (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|Hmmm
|22
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC