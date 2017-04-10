Terre Haute Quarter Midget Associatio...

Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association break ground on 'premier dirt facility'

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaGentlemen and lady, start your digging: Youngsters with the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association help break ground at the THQMA's new home near south Houseman Street and south Davis Avenue on Saturday. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Here's his suggestion: A youngster shouts out his suggestion as Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association Treasurer Stan Hawthorne asks for suggestions on what color the garage roofs should be at the new facility on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheena 47 min cumslut 19
Swingers 1 hr WestTerreHauteTimes 16
The idiot flooding topix with 10 year old dumb ... 1 hr BandF 4
Brittany Stedman 1 hr Teddy 4
Sara Cox and her BF Tony 1 hr mejs 6
Paul Johnson advics sex predator 1 hr Getridofhim 17
Kenny Wayne Has HIV 2 hr Inquiring Mindz 39
North cheer 12 hr Get real 18
north 19 hr TH Dad 55
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC