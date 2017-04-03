Terre Haute North threat: Everyone sa...

Terre Haute North threat: Everyone safe, cops still searching school

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Roughly 50 officers responded to sweep Terre Haute North High School on Friday, April 7, 2017 after a threat was made against the school that morning TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute high school was put on lockdown Friday morning in what State Police now believe was a hoax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ben Murphy 1 hr Taxpayer 2
Boucie properties (Mar '16) 2 hr tjp 14
Heather Crowther.. Auten.. Minger...? 2 hr PricklyPossum 6
Danny tanoos 2 hr Walter cronkite 15
Butt hurt by the truth 3 hr Chris 13
sycamore club 3 hr Gunner 23
Fire Dept is draining the city 3 hr Josh 25
north 3 hr Eye spy 23
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 6 hr Jack Daniels 278
What happened at north high school 21 hr Walter cronkite 4
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at April 08 at 10:50AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 280,147,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC