Terre Haute North threat: Everyone safe, cops still searching school
Roughly 50 officers responded to sweep Terre Haute North High School on Friday, April 7, 2017 after a threat was made against the school that morning TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute high school was put on lockdown Friday morning in what State Police now believe was a hoax.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben Murphy
|1 hr
|Taxpayer
|2
|Boucie properties (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|tjp
|14
|Heather Crowther.. Auten.. Minger...?
|2 hr
|PricklyPossum
|6
|Danny tanoos
|2 hr
|Walter cronkite
|15
|Butt hurt by the truth
|3 hr
|Chris
|13
|sycamore club
|3 hr
|Gunner
|23
|Fire Dept is draining the city
|3 hr
|Josh
|25
|north
|3 hr
|Eye spy
|23
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|6 hr
|Jack Daniels
|278
|What happened at north high school
|21 hr
|Walter cronkite
|4
|
