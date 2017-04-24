Tax sale brings in $715K,000 for Vigo...

Tax sale brings in $715K,000 for Vigo County

A move by Vigo County's auditor to switch to a live auction for a property tax sale has paid off - big time. Vigo County last week sold 172 properties and collected $715,277 from the live action.

