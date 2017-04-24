Syrian-born artist shares images of c...

Syrian-born artist shares images of civil war

An exhibit in the heart of Terre Haute is the latest effort by a Syrian-born artist to bring the suffering of that nation's civil war into focus in the American Midwest. "REMAINS II," on exhibit in Indiana State University's Fairbanks Hall, portrays what's left of homes, towns, bridges and the Syrian countryside.

