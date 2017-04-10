Synthetic urine ban bill heads to Ind...

Synthetic urine ban bill heads to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

13 hrs ago

The bill by Rep. Greg Beumer makes it a misdemeanor for store owners to knowingly sell products designed to fraudulently pass drug or alcohol tests. The House approved the bill 94-0 Monday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at April 10 at 9:29PM EDT

