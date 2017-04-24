SW Indiana college student's death in...

SW Indiana college student's death investigated as homicide

7 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Police say the death of a southwestern Indiana college student whose body was found near a rural sports complex is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy showed 20-year-old Halee D. Rathgeber died after being shot in the head, but police have released few other details in the killing of the University of Southern Indiana nursing student.

Terre Haute, IN

