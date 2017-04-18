Suspect in Facebook video killing sho...

Suspect in Facebook video killing shoots himself to death

15 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The man who randomly killed a Cleveland retiree and posted video of the crime on Facebook shot himself to death on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, police said. Pennsylvania State Police said Steve Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning in Erie County, in the state's northwest corner.

