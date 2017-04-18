Suspect in Facebook video killing shoots himself to death
The man who randomly killed a Cleveland retiree and posted video of the crime on Facebook shot himself to death on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, police said. Pennsylvania State Police said Steve Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning in Erie County, in the state's northwest corner.
