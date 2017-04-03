Survivor identified in fatal Sullivan...

Survivor identified in fatal Sullivan County crash

Samuel Alan Mack was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital where he is receiving treatment for potentially life-threatening injuries from this morning's crash. Another man who died in the accident near Carlisle has not yet been positively identified.

