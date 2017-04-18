Sullivan woman trapped in car for 8 h...

Sullivan woman trapped in car for 8 hours after crash

Photo provided by Sullivan County Sheriff's DepartmentA Sullivan woman's car flipped and went into a ditch ust after midnight, and the accident -- not easily visible from the road -- wasn't spotted until about 8 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's department. The woman suffered a mild case of hypothermia and "bumps and bruises," according to Sheriff Clark Cottom of Sullivan County.

