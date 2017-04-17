Sullivan police seeking Farmersburg s...

Sullivan police seeking Farmersburg sex offender

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Callie C. Guy, 43, is wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office for a Level 6 felony of failing to register. Her last known residence was in Farmersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ground breaking for Margaret Avenue 4/18/17 2 min Resumes324 1
north 9 min Sliver Creek 57
Amanda Trezise arrested 16 min Rep Borders 56
Paul Johnson advics sex predator 22 min Paul 12
Terre Haute citywide clean up day 25 min Pop 6
Good carpet cleaners in Terre Haute? 32 min Jim 6
Baby Boomers Need Gone!! 43 min Dugger 7
Mardis 5 hr Benji 16
North Baseball Coach (May '11) 9 hr iloveblackyogapants 145
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC