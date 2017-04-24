Sullivan man arrested after crashing ...

Sullivan man arrested after crashing stolen car

1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A Sullivan man is in the Vigo County Jail after wrecking a stolen car during a high-speed pursuit Thursday. Jason Donovan, 40, faces charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen auto parts, reckless driving and other traffic violations.

