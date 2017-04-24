Sullivan man arrested after crashing stolen car
A Sullivan man is in the Vigo County Jail after wrecking a stolen car during a high-speed pursuit Thursday. Jason Donovan, 40, faces charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen auto parts, reckless driving and other traffic violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avenues may win
|1 hr
|Fkaname
|32
|Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Insomnia
|5,270
|I need to release. Love girls
|4 hr
|Insomnia
|2
|Do you think fire and police care they are the...
|4 hr
|Please
|78
|Terre Haute North Baseball
|5 hr
|Anger North Grad
|21
|Bill Benefiel (Sep '11)
|5 hr
|Wes
|157
|Who has the best throat in Terre haute?
|5 hr
|dag gummit
|14
|wthi weather
|8 hr
|goad teef
|12
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|11 hr
|NoCancer4Me
|44
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Thu
|TtttthhhhatsAllFolks
|1,971
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC