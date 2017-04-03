South Korean consul general joins ISU officials in tour of Terre Haute
Jong-Kook Lee, the consul general of the Republic of Korea Consulate in Chicago, was among several South Koreans who joined Indiana State University officials in taking a tour of Terre Haute on Thursday. "I am very glad to visit here for the first time since I took my position as the consul general about one year ago," Lee said.
