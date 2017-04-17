Sleepy Driver Strikes Electronic Construction Zone SignMonday, April...
Monday afternoon around 12:30 Indiana State Police and Terre Haute City paramedic units were called to a one-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the eight mile marker. Troopers say that 29-year-old Devin R. Snyder of Jackson, New Jersey, was driving eastbound and failed to slow or merge at the entrance to the construction zone and struck an electronic sign indicating traffic was merging to one lane.
