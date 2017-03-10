Shoplifting report leads to two drug arrests in Clinton
Employees of the Dollar General store on Indiana 163 reported the theft of items and described a pickup truck seen leaving the store. Police spotted the truck parked in a handicap space at the nearby Clinton Travel Plaza.
|
