Shoplifting report leads to two drug ...

Shoplifting report leads to two drug arrests in Clinton

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Employees of the Dollar General store on Indiana 163 reported the theft of items and described a pickup truck seen leaving the store. Police spotted the truck parked in a handicap space at the nearby Clinton Travel Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephen's Inn sold (Jan '15) 1 hr WilloftheSUN 22
Does Anyone Know Cody Sebastian? 1 hr Chuck 39
Initials S.S. Chick 1 hr Hollywood! 8
More moves at TH North 2 hr iloveblackyogapants 2
my belly button stanky, does anyone else's? (Mar '14) 2 hr Sloane 11
I have corns on both of my feet 'how do I get r... 2 hr Itchy back 9
My shoe has a hole in it (Apr '14) 2 hr kitty kat 15
Who got shot at 27 & Beech 4 hr you are right 30
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 4 hr Stud muffin 246
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 12 hr Eye spy 53
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at April 02 at 9:21PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,013,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC