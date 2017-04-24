Semi driver cited after road rage cra...

Semi driver cited after road rage crash sends man to hospital

A Canadian semi driver has been arrested following a road rage incident that sent a Terre Haute motorist to the hospital. Pal Singh, 44, of Ontario, faces charges of criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident.

