School board in Muncie votes to close 3 elementary schools

The school board in Muncie has voted to close three elementary schools as part of an effort to cut costs and avoid a state takeover of the district. Parents, faculty and staff expressed their concerns at Thursday night's meeting before the Muncie Community Schools board voted 3-2 on the proposal to shutter Storer, Mitchell and Sutton elementary schools.

