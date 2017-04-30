Rolls purged of invactive voters to meet state law
While it's a non-election year in Indiana, counties across the state have taken action to clean up voter registration lists. The Indiana Election Commission set a deadline of March 10 to remove inactive voters, who have not voted since 2014.
