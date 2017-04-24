Rockville man admits beating wife to ...

Rockville man admits beating wife to death, police say

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Bound for court: John Hartman, charged with killing his wife, arrives Monday for a hearing in Parke Circuit Court.Tribune-Star/Lisa Trigg Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggCrime scene: This house in 400 block of Poplar Street in Rockville is where police investigated the homicide of Rebecca Hartman. Her husband, John, has been charged with murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know Cody Sebastian? 12 min Cody 43
Tee Pee sl*t bartenders 15 min Wayne 8
Terre Haute Dope Heads 20 min Gunner 29
alyssa channel 2 52 min black lives mattef 5
Union Hospital Maintenance Department 54 min Curious 5
James Alexander Is Still Dealing Dope 58 min Stop Lying James 3
Do you think fire and police care they are the... 1 hr Public Safety 63
DUI checkpoint Otter Creek! 13 hr Idiots 24
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC