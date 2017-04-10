Rape conviction leads to 14 years in ...

Rape conviction leads to 14 years in prison

1 hr ago

A Terre Haute woman was ordered Wednesday to serve 14 years of a 24-year prison sentence after she admitted to luring another woman to a house where the woman was raped and beaten. Alivia C. Starr, 22, pleaded guilty to criminal confinement and rape, both Level 3 felonies, and was facing up to 32 years in prison at the sentencing in Vigo Superior Court 1. Judge John Roach sentenced Starr to 12 years for both criminal counts, with the sentences to run consecutively.

