Preservation group wins top award for saving IN opera house

44 min ago

A preservation group that restored a northern Indiana city's crumbling Civil War-era opera house to its original grandeur has won a top award for rescuing the building. The Delphi Preservation Society will receive Indiana Landmarks' Cook Cup for Outstanding Restoration on April 29 in Indianapolis.

