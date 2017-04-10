Preservation group wins top award for saving IN opera house
A preservation group that restored a northern Indiana city's crumbling Civil War-era opera house to its original grandeur has won a top award for rescuing the building. The Delphi Preservation Society will receive Indiana Landmarks' Cook Cup for Outstanding Restoration on April 29 in Indianapolis.
