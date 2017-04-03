Police seeking suspect vehicle in drive-by shooting
Police are seeking a suspect vehicle in a drive-by shooting in the area of 16th Street and 7th Avenue this morning. At least three descriptions of suspect vehicles have been broadcast by Vigo County Central Dispatch.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to go about courting a girl
|18 min
|Pimpin in a Doubl...
|4
|Married men that cheat
|20 min
|Pimpin in a Doubl...
|6
|Top Cop
|21 min
|Pimpin in a Doubl...
|2
|New jail ramrodded through
|1 hr
|Harry Potter
|2
|I just did a back bend. Can anyone else? (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Jessica
|14
|Dogs with dingleberries (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Trey
|11
|Who are the snapchat'rs
|2 hr
|SnatchChat
|1
|Jessica hout biggest hoe at great Dane in terre...
|2 hr
|It is explosive
|44
|What happened to frank shahady
|3 hr
|MadMaxThunderdome
|13
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|Yellow
|269
|
|Who got shot on 7th ave?
|6 hr
|Pete Tanoos
|11
|Police investigation encripted Topix messages
|7 hr
|Bieber
|12
