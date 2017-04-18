Police seeking suspect in Clinton arm...

Police seeking suspect in Clinton armed robbery

Police in Vermillion County are investigating an armed robbery by knife at the Hardee's/Marathon in Clinton on Indiana 163 near Indiana 63. The suspect entered the Hardee's side, robbed the Marathon attendant of $200 cash by threat of a knife late Sunday. The suspect is described as a white male, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, stocky build, with dark hair purple in the back purple in the back.

