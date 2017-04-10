Police Find Bomb Making Materials In ...

Police Find Bomb Making Materials In West Terre Haute HomeTuesday,...

There are 3 comments on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from 15 hrs ago, titled Police Find Bomb Making Materials In West Terre Haute HomeTuesday,.... In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

West Terre Haute, Ind Police went to a home at 414 South 6th Street in West Terre Haute Tuesday afternoon to serve a search warrant.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
West T Lugnut Pigs

New York, NY

#1 14 hrs ago
They do not understand that you can find bomb making materials at any house, right under most kitchen sinks in just about every home!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Walter cronkite

Terre Haute, IN

#2 13 hrs ago
Did they find his math lab also
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Captain Obvious

Terre Haute, IN

#3 6 hrs ago
Walter cronkite wrote:
Did they find his math lab also
Those are more difficult to find. You have to MULTIPLY the amount of people & DIVIDE the house to search all ANGLES. Math labs are tricky if you don't CALCULATE the PERMITERS accurately.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fuckingidiots posting from cellphones under mul... (Apr '13) 13 min SomeRDumb 9
Terre Haute Dope Heads 19 min KRKnows 16
How Do I Get Rid Of Gas 23 min NoGas4me 7
Justin Vangilder 32 min hmmm 3
Jeff Taylor posting everything 53 min Shaniqua 15
Traceez bar 56 min Shaniqua 8
Vigo County is a joke. 58 min Rep Borders 5
Amanda Trezise arrested 59 min Shaniqua 42
News William Earls arrested (Mar '09) 1 hr LaLaLaLaLaLa 99
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at April 12 at 10:35AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,618 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC