Police: All safe inside Terre Haute North after threat

Several emergency vehicles and law enforcement units have responded to a call at Terre Haute North Vigo High School just after 10:30 a.m. this morning, but by noon police officials determined that all people inside were safe. Police officers had entered the school carrying weapons.

