Police: 3 dead following head-on crash in northern Indiana
Indiana State Police say in a statement that a preliminary investigation found 86-year-old William Thorn of the Indiana community of Peru was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. highway 24 on Monday night in Miami County when his vehicle collided with a car. Police say 18-year-old driver Ethan Richman of Kokomo and his passenger, 19-year-old Lea Byers of Greentown, also died in the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Pence goes to jail, lets impeach Trump, a...
|7 min
|Right on
|3
|IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital
|13 min
|Kevin Ramsey
|56
|New jail looks better then most schools.
|15 min
|Voter
|1
|Shooting on 7th ave
|44 min
|NotNoseyNate
|2
|Megan Combs
|48 min
|Smh
|49
|Who got shot on 7th ave?
|51 min
|Jack be nimble
|1
|Anderson's Medical Products
|58 min
|Shanuqua
|6
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Bill
|261
|Vigo Co. School Corp. and Kelly Services (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|asking
|26
|Police investigation encripted Topix messages
|15 hr
|Fido
|9
|
|What happened to frank shahady
|16 hr
|Tavia
|10
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Tue
|redd
|1,955
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC