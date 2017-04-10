Plea deal reached in homicide; 6-year...

Plea deal reached in homicide; 6-year prison stretch likely

A woman who pleaded guilty in connection with a May 2014 homicide near downtown Terre Haute was given a 20-year sentence Tuesday. Ashley Lynch, 23, of Linton, was ordered to serve 18 years in prison and two years on formal probation for the death of Steven Vicars-Goings in what has been described as a drug deal gone bad.

