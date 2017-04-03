Planned gift adds $3.8M to Indiana St...

Planned gift adds $3.8M to Indiana State student activity fund

Read more: Tribune-Star

Michael Simmons, class of '64, died Feb. 7 in Florida at the age of 77. His gift to the Michael Simmons Student Activity Endowment will "continue to inspire Simmons' love of teamwork - and the lifelong skills it instills - and will touch countless Sycamores for generations to come," according to a news release from the university. Simmons, for instance, co-founded the Sycamore Tricycle Derby in October 1963 as a way to keep students on campus during the weekend.

