Pilot dies in small plane crash in southern Indiana

Pilot dies in small plane crash in southern Indiana

20 hrs ago

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday near the town of Hartsville, about 45 miles southeast of Indianapolis. The office says investigators believe the pilot was taking off at the time of the crash.

Terre Haute, IN

