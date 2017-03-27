Pi Olympics boost awareness, raise funds

Threading the needle: Ronnie McConnell II tries to hit his target with a football while wearing an oven mitt during the Pi Olympics at Indiana State University's Wolf Field on Sunday afternoon.Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Teamwork: Freshmen Jacob Bayless and Alex Prather compete in the wheelbarrow race at the Pi Olympics at Indiana State University's Wolf Field on Sunday afternoon. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake One-handed: Junior Harjot Kaur and sophomore Bre Kiser attempt to put clothes on with one arm behind their back as a part of the Pi Olympics at Indiana State University's Wolf Field on Sunday afternoon.

