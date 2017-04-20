Passion in the Park shares meaning of Easter

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeCross to carry: Les Rivera carries the cross as he depicts Jesus carrying his cross to the crucifixion site during Passion in the Park on Friday evening. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeBlood on his hands: Budd Aplin gives a fiery performance as Pontius Pilate during the trial of Jesus during Passion in the Park on Friday evening at Fairbanks Park.

