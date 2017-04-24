Part of U.S. 41 in Parke County to cl...

Part of U.S. 41 in Parke County to close May 8

Read more: Tribune-Star

A bridge deck overlay project at Leatherwood Creek will close U.S. 41 in Parke County on or after May 8. The Indiana Department of Transportation will close the highway about 1 mile south of the Indiana 236 junction. HIS Constructors was awarded a $2.5 million contract for the deck overlay and superstructure replacement project, which includes several bridges in Boone, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke and Putnam counties.

