Part of U.S. 41 in Parke County to close May 8

A bridge deck overlay project at Leatherwood Creek will close U.S. 41 in Parke County on or after May 8. The Indiana Department of Transportation will close the highway about 1 mile south of the Indiana 236 junction. HIS Constructors was awarded a $2.5 million contract for the deck overlay and superstructure replacement project, which includes several bridges in Boone, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke and Putnam counties.

