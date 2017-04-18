One in custody in Rockville homicide

Parke County police are investigating a homicide in Rockville Saturday and have released the names of the victim and suspect. Parke County sheriff's deputies responded to 405 Poplar Street in Rockville at 1:29 a.m. Saturday where they found Rebecca J. Hartman, 49, of Rockville, dead inside.

