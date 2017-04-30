On Nature column: This pesty bug rais...

On Nature column: This pesty bug raises a stink in more ways than one

With the warmth of spring, many Hoosiers are experiencing the return of the ubiquitous brown marmorated stink bug in and around the house. This unwelcome Asian invader was first collected in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1998, although it probably arrived in the U.S. sometime before that.

