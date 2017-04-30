On Nature column: This pesty bug raises a stink in more ways than one
With the warmth of spring, many Hoosiers are experiencing the return of the ubiquitous brown marmorated stink bug in and around the house. This unwelcome Asian invader was first collected in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1998, although it probably arrived in the U.S. sometime before that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Johnson advics sex predator
|2 min
|Paul
|16
|City getting new pool
|19 min
|DumpDuke
|11
|Swingers
|24 min
|Rep Borders
|14
|Marine Corp League Mgr (Mar '15)
|44 min
|Commandant Graham
|32
|Traceez bar
|1 hr
|Powell
|17
|Sheena
|1 hr
|Carrie
|17
|The Avenues may win
|1 hr
|For Real
|3
|North cheer
|6 hr
|Get real
|18
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|10 hr
|Smithton
|50
|north
|13 hr
|TH Dad
|55
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC