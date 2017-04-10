Officials: Teacher, 2 students shot at San Bernardino school
Four people were shot Monday in an apparent murder-suicide inside an elementary school classroom in San Bernardino, including a teacher and two students, police and school officials said. Two students were airlifted to a hospital after what's believed to be a domestic dispute, San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia tells news station KNBC-TV.
