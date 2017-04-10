Officials investigating worker's deat...

Officials investigating worker's death at Indiana RV plant

Read more: Tribune-Star

The Elkhart County coroner's office says 54-year-old Ricky Schlaback of Howe died of blunt force injuries. He was fatally injured at the Winnebago Towables plant in Middlebury.

