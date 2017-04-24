NTSB: Lack of air speed on takeoff co...

NTSB: Lack of air speed on takeoff contributed to fatal crash

Read more: Tribune-Star

Insufficient airspeed on takeoff has been listed as probable cause of a June 2016 airplane crash near Rockville that killed the pilot and his passenger. The final report filed Tuesday with the National Transportation Safety Board determined the cause of the crash to be the pilot's use of an improper soft-field takeoff procedure, which resulted in the plane having insufficient airspeed to climb out of ground effect.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at April 27 at 9:24AM EDT

