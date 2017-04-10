Northern Indiana city to get new choc...

Northern Indiana city to get new chocolate factory, museums

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

A city in northern Indiana will get a new chocolate production facility and two museums, one with chocolate exhibits and artifacts. The South Bend Tribune reported that South Bend Chocolate Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charlies Hideaway 4 min Yummie 4
Swingers 13 min With out a doubt 3
Geoffrey Miller is a Thief 15 min unknown 7
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 36 min Amazing 290
Firemen over paid. 36 min Bobjim 6
Justin vangilder homosexual ties with isis 37 min Pete Tanoos 1
Jeff Taylor posting everything 39 min Amazing 22
Saratoga. 2 hr annexed 9
Applebee's North Terre Haute 2 hr hot4U 26
Justin Vangilder 5 hr Youknowwho 18
Amanda Trezise arrested 9 hr DonMan 48
north 9 hr Carrie 52
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC