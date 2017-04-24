Newsmaker: ISP-Putnamville Trooper Rondell K. Shelton
Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter and his primary staff twice recognized Putnamville Trooper Rondell K. Shelton for his work and dedication at a recent awards ceremony in the Indiana Government Center for Indiana State Police employees. Shelton, a two-year veteran of the ISP, was awarded both the 2016 Trooper of the District Award for the Putnamville District and the 2016 Putnamville District DUI Award.
|
