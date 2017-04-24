Newsmaker: ISP-Putnamville Trooper Ro...

Newsmaker: ISP-Putnamville Trooper Rondell K. Shelton

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter and his primary staff twice recognized Putnamville Trooper Rondell K. Shelton for his work and dedication at a recent awards ceremony in the Indiana Government Center for Indiana State Police employees. Shelton, a two-year veteran of the ISP, was awarded both the 2016 Trooper of the District Award for the Putnamville District and the 2016 Putnamville District DUI Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you think fire and police care they are the... 4 min Pimpin in a Doubl... 88
Dentist in town 7 min Trayvion 8
North/South Baseball game 10 min Parent 10
We Can Always Put In A Freshman 23 min iloveblackyogapants 5
paige fugate the garbage dumpster 45 min TalkDirtyToMe 1
TH North Baseball 49 min Your Season Is Over 12
Terre Haute Dope Heads 1 hr Margaretprojects 45
wthi weather 15 hr isu 13
Bill Benefiel (Sep '11) 21 hr Wes 157
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Thu TtttthhhhatsAllFolks 1,971
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Vigo County was issued at April 29 at 2:34PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,654,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC