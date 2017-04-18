New farm store punctuates Earth Day festivities

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Super soft: Lily Facista pets Wynne the alpaca at the White Violet Center's Earth Day event at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods on Saturday afternoon. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Having fun: Algazi Binhoashal smiles as the horse she got to ride is led around in a circle at the White Violet Center's Earth Day event at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods on Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.