Neighboring TH homes hit by fire; residents escape injury
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeFires under control: The Terre Haute Fire Department spent Sunday morning battling a three-structure fire in the 500 block of North 131/2 Street. Stillsmoking: The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to fires at three side-by-side-by-side houses in the 500 block ofNorth 131/2 Street early Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix just won't be the same anymore! 😢
|7 min
|Dragon
|7
|Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ...
|42 min
|Mike
|20
|Can Rea Park legally be privatized?
|1 hr
|Richard Saunders
|4
|Sebastian Auto sales (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|You Cant Fix Stupid
|58
|Chelsea A. Draper Thompson Walker
|1 hr
|Sad
|15
|Union Hospital $2.5 Million Law Suit
|1 hr
|Plaintiffs
|1
|Heroin ODs
|1 hr
|New York City
|5
|DUI checkpoint Otter Creek!
|1 hr
|CommunityService
|16
|Do you think fire and police care they are the...
|2 hr
|Please
|46
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|FatLady
|1,968
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC