Neighboring TH homes hit by fire; residents escape injury

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeFires under control: The Terre Haute Fire Department spent Sunday morning battling a three-structure fire in the 500 block of North 131/2 Street. Stillsmoking: The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to fires at three side-by-side-by-side houses in the 500 block ofNorth 131/2 Street early Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.