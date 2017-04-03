Multiple police units respond to threat at Terre Haute North
Several emergency vehicles and law enforcement units have responded to a call at Terre Haute North Vigo High School just after 10:30 a.m. this morning. Police officers entered the school carrying weapons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|north
|20 min
|neveragain
|5
|US Launches 50+ Tomahawk Missiles in Syria
|32 min
|Aryan Jihad
|4
|Tim Curley needs a reality check
|1 hr
|Dick Burger
|5
|What happened at north high school
|1 hr
|Parent
|2
|Kenny Wayne Has HIV
|2 hr
|hazel
|13
|Karrum Nasser
|2 hr
|Syc Bar Girl
|2
|Stranahan
|2 hr
|Josh
|1
|Jessica hout biggest hoe at great Dane in terre...
|3 hr
|Shirley
|54
|sycamore club
|3 hr
|Syc Bar Girl
|15
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|13 hr
|Lover
|274
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC