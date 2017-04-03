Morton Marcus: Trump forces state and local choices
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Morton Marcus: Trump forces state and local choices. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Through his budget proposals, President Trump is forcing all of us to be more explicit about our values. Take his desire to eliminate federal funding for the National Endowments for the Arts , the Humanities , plus programs for libraries, museums and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
Good!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No one ever thinks about newspaper carriers
|10 min
|Pimpin in a Doubl...
|4
|Amanda Lowe
|15 min
|Heather H
|1
|sycamore club
|18 min
|Matt
|28
|Who is Nathan Barney
|56 min
|Baller24_7
|2
|police dept needs budget cut
|1 hr
|Cracken
|23
|Terre Haute Face book reporter
|1 hr
|Rep Borders
|8
|Kenny Wayne Has HIV
|1 hr
|MsBeasley
|33
|north
|5 hr
|Lala
|44
|Teachers at North are the real Heros
|11 hr
|Mcdougal
|11
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|14 hr
|RIPMIKE
|286
|
|Danny tanoos
|Sun
|Parkinson Pat
|18
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC