More high-speed rail fixes underway in central Illinois

10 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Randy Lovell is a senior construction manager for Union Pacific Railroad's consultant, STV Inc. He tells The Pantagraph that temporary closures started in the region this week to finish street work related to improvement of a nearby crossing. The goal is to allow passenger trains to travel up to 110 mph, shaving an hour off the run between Chicago and St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

