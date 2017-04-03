More high-speed rail fixes underway in central Illinois
Randy Lovell is a senior construction manager for Union Pacific Railroad's consultant, STV Inc. He tells The Pantagraph that temporary closures started in the region this week to finish street work related to improvement of a nearby crossing. The goal is to allow passenger trains to travel up to 110 mph, shaving an hour off the run between Chicago and St. Louis.
|
